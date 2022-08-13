Sat, 13 Aug, 2022 - 11:53

Gardaí questioning man over death of woman (20s) in Meath

The woman in her 20s, who was a Romanian national, was discovered dead at a house near Athboy shortly after 5am on Friday.
A man in his 30s is still being questioned on Saturday morning in relation to the death of a woman in Co Meath on Friday.

Gardaí in Kells are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Larisa Serban.

The incident occurred in the Rathmore townland area around 4km from Athboy.

National Ambulance Service staff also attended the scene where the woman was declared dead.

Local councillor David Gilroy told Newstalk that the incident happened in a very quiet area.

“It’s essentially a church and then a school. There is a large rural hinterland around that epicentre but the house where the incident occurred would be in that immediate area beside the church.”

Gardaí have launched an investigation and an incident room has been established at Kells Garda station.

co meathdeadathboyromanian womanrathmorecouncillor david gilroygardai investigating
