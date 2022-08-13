Man (40s) dies following overnight assault in Athlone

Amy Blaney

A man has died following a fatal assault in Co Westmeath in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstance of the assault which occurred in Athlone during a public order incident.

The man, aged in his 40s, was discovered with serious injuries at Church Street around 2:35am.

He was taken to Portiuncula University Hospital, Ballinasloe, where he was later pronounced dead.

The office of the State Pathologist have been notified and a postmortem examination will be arranged.

The scene at Church Street, Athlone, is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

No arrests have been made at this stage of this ongoing investigation.

An incident room has been established at Athlone Garda Station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward, or anyone with video footage, including dash cam, between the hours of 2am and 2.45am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.