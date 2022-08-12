King Puck taken down from 50ft structure again due to intense heat

Anne Lucey

His majesty, King Puck, Ireland’s only reigning monarch has been dethroned once more, and taken down from his high perch in advance of rising noon day temperatures in Killorglin, on the final day of his reign.

For the first time in living memory, the goat was taken down yesterday amid concern for his welfare in the heat.

A statement from the committee confirmed he was re-erected last night, when temperatures receded.

However, the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks wild goat - used to heights though not such high temperatures - is once more in the shade, down for the day.

The decision is in advance of his “formal dethronement”.

“Following hourly veterinary checks and a clean bill of health, King Puck was reinstated on the stand last night once temperatures dropped.

"Today he is back in the shade with plenty of cold water and food while his hourly veterinary checks continue,” the committee has said.

Scattering Day

Known as Scattering Day at Puck Fair today will also see the close of the three-day festival and the formal dethronement of the King Puck, it said.

It is not clear if the goat will go up again for the official ceremony which closes with a huge fireworks display along the Laune.

The festival with traditional horse and cattle fairs and hundreds of stalls selling wares has drawn record crowds.

However, it has come under sustained attack by animal rights and others for putting up the goat in a metal cage in such heat.

TD Danny Healy-Rae this morning led a blistering attack on local radio on the fair’s critics.

'Against everything'

The goat has always been looked after well, and the people ringing national radio were “against everything”, and had nothing better to do, he told Radio Kerry.

“They never seem to be for anything, only against everything,” he said.

Farmers knew instinctively how to look after animals and often did so to the clear neglect of themselves, the TD said.

He has urged people to attend Puck tonight to enjoy themselves.

Mr Healy-Rae is the first Kerry TD to come out and speak publicly on the matter.