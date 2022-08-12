Woman (20s) dies after assault in Co Meath

Tomas Doherty

A woman in her 20s has died following an assault in Athboy, Co Meath.

Gardaí responded to a call of an unresponsive woman in a house in the Rathmore area of Athboy in the early hours of Friday morning.

National Ambulance Service staff also attended the scene where the woman was declared dead. Her body remains at the scene, which is currently preserved for forensic and technical examination.

The office of the State Pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau have been notified and a postmortem examination will be arranged.

A man aged in his 30s was later arrested at a different location and is currently detained in Ashbourne Garda station.

Gardaí have launched an investigation and an incident room has been established at Kells Garda station.