Thu, 11 Aug, 2022 - 12:13

Man in court charged with murder of Sean McCarthy in Dublin

Dean Caffrey (36), of Beau Court, Achill Road, Dublin 9, appeared at Dublin District Court on Thursday morning.
Tom Tuite

A man has been remanded in custody charged with murder after the body of Ballymun man Sean McCarthy was found in an apartment in Drumcondra, Dublin at the weekend.

Dean Caffrey (36), of Beau Court, Achill Road, Dublin 9, appeared before Judge Conal Gibbons at Dublin District Court on Thursday morning.

He is charged with murdering Sean McCarthy on August 2nd at Mr Caffrey’s home.

The deceased was reported missing from his home in Poppintree, Ballymun, in north Dublin.

Mr McCarthy (28) was found dead with a gunshot wound at an apartment on Achill Road in Drumcondra four days later.

His body was removed from the scene on Sunday afternoon and taken to Dublin City Mortuary, where a post-mortem examination was conducted.

Gardaí arrested and detained the accused on Saturday.

He was charged at Clontarf Garda station at 1.24am on Thursday and held pending his appearance before Judge Gibbon. Dressed in a grey top, blue jeans and runners, Mr Caffrey sat silently throughout the brief hearing.

Garda Niall Minnock told the court that Mr Caffrey “made no reply to charge after caution”.

The district court cannot grant bail in murder cases which only the High Court can consider.

Defence solicitor Anarine McAllister asked Judge Gibbons to adjourn the case until Wednesday.

Judge Gibbons acceded and remanded him in custody to appear via video link at Cloverhill District Court on August 17th for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to be obtained.

Legal aid was granted.

