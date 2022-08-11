Thu, 11 Aug, 2022 - 08:02

Temperatures could reach 31 degrees today amid heatwave

Parts of the country could see temperatures of 31 degrees today, as Ireland experiences what is likely to be the final heatwave of the summer.
Temperatures could reach 31 degrees today amid heatwave

James Cox

Parts of the country could see temperatures of 31 degrees today, as Ireland experiences what is likely to be the final heatwave of the summer.

Conditions are considered to be a heatwave here if five or more consecutive days of 25 degree heat are observed.

Wednesday saw the highest temperature for August in almost 20 years recorded.

A value of 29.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Met Éireann’s Oak Park weather station at 3pm on Wednesday, the highest since the 30.3 degrees maximum at Balderrig, Co Mayo on August 8th, 2003.

The highest-ever temperature recorded in Ireland in August was 31.5 degrees at Oak Park on August 2nd, 1995.

Nighttime temperatures are unlikely to fall below 16 degrees, the public is being encouraged to check on vulnerable neighbours to ensure they are coping well with the heat.

Alan O'Reilly of Carlow Weather offered some tips on relishing the sunny spells safely.

He told Newstalk: "I think the main message really is just put on the sunscreen, don't forget to hydrate. If you're near water or around water don't forget the life jackets, but try and enjoy it because this could be the last fine spell we see before summer ends."

Orange fire warning

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture has issued an orange fire warning, as temperatures are set to rise up to 31 degrees over the next few days.

Those who are planning on having barbecues have been urged to take great care, as the dry conditions can cause fires to spread rapidly.

We're set for clear skies, so beach-goers are being encouraged to take care around the water.

Mr O'Reilly added: "Certainly most people will enjoy the hot weather, but it will get warmer at night and each night temperatures will not drop below 15 or 16 degrees, which can cause problems for the vulnerable who can't cool.

"It may well cause discomfort for the vulnerable, and we have no cloud cover, so there is no shade, so again vulnerable people must make sure they can get some break from the heat if possible."

More in this section

Tax strategy papers: 30% rate could save middle earners €1,000 a year Tax strategy papers: 30% rate could save middle earners €1,000 a year
Woman wanted in the UK remanded in custody after arrest in Galway Woman wanted in the UK remanded in custody after arrest in Galway
Dublin-based aircraft lessors among firms hit by Russia’s $10bn plane seizure Dublin-based aircraft lessors among firms hit by Russia’s $10bn plane seizure
weathermet eireannaugustheatwavewatersummerbeachalan o'reillydepartment of agriculturegood weathercarlow weatherbarbecuesorange fire warning
Charity urges state intervention amid soaring rents

Charity urges state intervention amid soaring rents

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more