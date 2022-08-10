Heatwave begins with highs of 29 degrees expected this week

Kenneth Fox

While the heatwave may have officially started today, temperatures in the high 20s are expected later in the week.

Met Éireann said today will be dry, warm and sunny with highest temperatures of 23 to 26 degrees.

Yesterday they issued a status yellow heat warning for 18 counties in Leinster and Munster. It comes into effect from noon on Thursday and will remain in place until 6am on Sunday.

Tonight will be dry and clear with mist and fog developing in places. Lowest temperatures eight to 13 degrees in light winds or calm conditions.

Thursday will also be warm, dry and sunny. It will be hottest in Munster and Leinster while remaining cooler along coasts of Connacht and west Ulster.

Highest temperatures of 24 to 28 degrees in light winds, with a sea breeze developing once again in the afternoon.

Met Éireann said high pressure will dominate this week and each day will be dry, warm and sunny with light winds.

Sea breezes will form in the afternoons for a couple of hours. Nights will be dry and clear.

A warm night Thursday night with temperatures not falling below 10 to 15 degrees generally, staying above 16 or 17 degrees in places.

Met Éireann said Friday and Saturday will be hot and sunny with a low chance of isolated showers.

Highest temperatures of 25 to 28 or 29 degrees in light variable breezes, the hottest inland.

Sunday is halos expected to be a hot day with sunshine to start, there is an increased likelihood of showers, and they could be heavy. Temperatures from 25 to 29 degrees with light easterly breezes.

Current indications suggest that temperatures will fall back closer to average for the time of year from next Monday with low pressure taking over and bringing showers.