Tue, 09 Aug, 2022 - 21:42

Met Éireann issues status yellow high temperature warning

Maximum temperatures to go up to 27-29 degrees.
Met Éireann issues status yellow high temperature warning

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A heat warning has been issued for 18 counties in Ireland by Met Éireann.

The forecaster’s status yellow high temperature warning comes into effect for all counties in Leinster and Munster from noon on Thursday and will remain in place until 6am on Sunday.

On Wednesday, it wil be a warm, dry and sunny day with light breezes.

Highest temperatures of 23 to 27 degrees, highest in Leinster and Munster.

It will be a little cooler in coastal parts of the northwest where winds will be moderate southwest to west.

It is expected to be “very warm or hot on Thursday, Friday and Saturday”, with maximum temperatures to go up to 27-29C.

Met Éireann said it will also be warm at night, with temperatures generally staying above 15C.

Daytime temperatures may not be as high in coastal areas due to sea breezes.

The impacts of this unusually hot weather for August includes heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable of the population; high solar UV index; and a risk of water related incidents.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA), is asking road users to exercise caution during the hot spell.

In particular, the RSA is advising road users to be aware of the dangers posed by “sun glare”, particularly at junctions and road crossings.

This can result in the intensity and brightness of the sun temporarily dazzling or blinding drivers.

It is also advising road users to ensure they have enough water, ensure drivers’ windscreens have been cleared of grease or grime, and to watch out for vulnerable road users.

More in this section

Online spending falls by 17% in second quarter of year Online spending falls by 17% in second quarter of year
Court grants temporary order to place troubled teen in secure care Court grants temporary order to place troubled teen in secure care
Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke died 'doing what he loved' funeral hears Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke died 'doing what he loved' funeral hears
weathermet eireannirishweather warningheatwavestatus yellowheathigh temperatures
45 jobs to be created at Carlow construction company

45 jobs to be created at Carlow construction company

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more