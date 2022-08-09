Tue, 09 Aug, 2022 - 06:14

Almost 50 firefighters attend scene at former entertainment centre in Portrush

Videos and photos on social media show smoke billowing from the Dunluce Centre in Portrush, Co Antrim.
By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Almost 50 firefighters are responding to reports of a fire at the Dunluce Centre in Portrush, Co Antrim.

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) was called to reports of a fire at the former family entertainment centre at 8.26pm on Monday evening.

Videos and photos on social media show smoke billowing from the centre.

A NIFRS spokesperson said that there are six fire appliances at the scene: two from Portrush, two from Coleraine, one from Portstewart and one from Ballymoney.

“There is also an aerial appliance from Derry/Londonderry and a support vehicle from Kilrea in attendance,” the spokesperson said.

In total, there are 46 firefighters at the scene.

Members of the public have been asked to stay away from the area as firefighting operations are ongoing.

firefightersfireportrushdunluce centre
