Live Register total down slightly in July to 183,300 people

The number of people on the Live Register fell slightly last month compared to June.

Adjusted for the summer season, CSO figures show 183,300 people were on the register, down 1,200 on the previous month.

The Live Register is used to track the number of people registering for Jobseekers Benefit, Jobseekers Allowance or other entitlements at local offices of the Department of Social Protection.

The register is not a measure of unemployment as people with part-time work can be entitled to benefits, but it does broadly track improvements in the labour market.

The number of people coming from Ukraine on the Live Register went up nearly 2,800 month-to-month to a total of over 9,900.

Ukrainian refugees are entitled to claim a range of supports from the Department of Social Protection under an EU protection directive.

The majority of adults' applications for income supports are being processed as Jobseekers Allowance at first, until the most appropriate support is identified.

People receiving Jobseekers Allowance for at least 50 days are added to the Live Register. It means Ukrainians included on the list have been in Ireland for at least six weeks.

Despite that, three-quarters of those on the Register are Irish and close to half are in the 25-34 or the 35-44 age groups.

The region that saw that largest June to July increase was the South, with just over 4,000 additional people counted.