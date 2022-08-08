Tributes paid to hospital consultant who died during cycling race

Olivia Kelleher

Tributes have been paid to an emergency department consultant at St Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny who died after a medical incident on his bike during the Tour de Kilkenny.

Dr Frank O'Dwyer, who was in his sixties, passed away last Tuesday at Beaumont Hospital. He was hospitalised the previous Saturday morning following a medical episode in the Clashwilliam, Gowran area during the biking event.

Dr O'Dwyer worked at St Luke's hospital for over sixteen years. In a statement the hospital expressed their sadness on his "untimely and tragic death."

The hospital said that the consultant was a dedicated and valued member of the emergency department who provided "professional compassionate care to many of the citizens in Carlow and Kilkenny."

"We would like to extend our deepest condolences to his wife and family, along with many friends at this very difficult time. May he rest in peace.

Meanwhile, Marble City Cyclers posted on social media that they were devastated at the passing of their "esteemed member."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Teresa and his children, Catherine and Paul and all his family and friends at this time of terrible grief."

Dr O'Dwyer was previously a Consultant in Emergency Medicine at Queen's University in Burton on Trent in the UK for thirteen years.

O'Dwyer, of Thornbrack Road, Kilkenny and formerly of Galway is survived by his wife Teresa, children Catherine and Paul, his mother Joy, brothers Philip, Joe, Pat and Michael and a wide circle of friends and colleagues.

His requiem mass took place at St Canice's Church in Kilkenny at 2pm on Sunday with burial following at St Colman's Cemetery in Clara, Co Kilkenny. The family has asked that donations, if desired, be made to the Irish Kidney Association or the Irish Hospice Association.