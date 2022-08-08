Mon, 08 Aug, 2022 - 08:41

Tributes paid to hospital consultant who died during cycling race

Dr Frank O'Dwyer died after a medical incident on his bike during the Tour de Kilkenny
Tributes paid to hospital consultant who died during cycling race

Olivia Kelleher

Tributes have been paid to an emergency department consultant at St Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny who died after a medical incident on his bike during the Tour de Kilkenny.

Dr Frank O'Dwyer, who was in his sixties, passed away last Tuesday at Beaumont Hospital. He was hospitalised the previous Saturday morning following a medical episode in the Clashwilliam, Gowran area during the biking event.

Dr O'Dwyer worked at St Luke's hospital for over sixteen years. In a statement the hospital expressed their sadness on his "untimely and tragic death."

The hospital said that the consultant was a dedicated and valued member of the emergency department who provided "professional compassionate care to many of the citizens in Carlow and Kilkenny."

"We would like to extend our deepest condolences to his wife and family, along with many friends at this very difficult time. May he rest in peace.

Meanwhile, Marble City Cyclers posted on social media that they were devastated at the passing of their "esteemed member."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Teresa and his children, Catherine and Paul and all his family and friends at this time of terrible grief."

Dr O'Dwyer was previously a Consultant in Emergency Medicine at Queen's University in Burton on Trent in the UK for thirteen years.

O'Dwyer, of Thornbrack Road, Kilkenny and formerly of Galway is survived by his wife Teresa, children Catherine and Paul, his mother Joy, brothers Philip, Joe, Pat and Michael and a wide circle of friends and colleagues.

His requiem mass took place at St Canice's Church in Kilkenny at 2pm on Sunday with burial following at St Colman's Cemetery in Clara, Co Kilkenny. The family has asked that donations, if desired, be made to the Irish Kidney Association or the Irish Hospice Association.

More in this section

Meath whiskey distillery saves century-old Spanish wine casks from rubbish heap Meath whiskey distillery saves century-old Spanish wine casks from rubbish heap
Two men (20s) killed in separate road crashes in Cork and Dublin Two men (20s) killed in separate road crashes in Cork and Dublin
Temperatures expected to reach 26 degrees next week Temperatures expected to reach 26 degrees next week
kilkennybikefatalityst luke's general hospital icycling incidenttour de kilkenny
Celtic Spirit brooch and €300 edition of Ulysses among diplomatic gifts given

Celtic Spirit brooch and €300 edition of Ulysses among diplomatic gifts given

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more