Sun, 07 Aug, 2022 - 16:29

Met Éireann issue advisory warning for warm weather as heatwave expected

They are warning people about the potential impacts of the heatwave such as heat stress.
Kenneth Fox

Met Éireann has issued an advisory warning for warm weather as they are anticipating a heatwave over the next few days.

The National forecaster said on their website: "Ireland will experience a hot spell developing from Wednesday and continuing through the rest of the week and the weekend.

"Daytime temperatures will widely reach the mid to high twenties. Remaining uncomfortably warm overnight too."

They are warning people about the potential impacts of the heatwave such as heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable of the population, high solar UV index and a risk of water related incidents.

They said it will be valid from 11:25am on Sunday to midnight on Monday, August 15th.

In terms of the forecast for next week. Met Éireann said today will continue to be dry with good sunny spells for most with just a few stray light showers.

It will be cloudier in Ulster with the odd patch of light rain or drizzle, though brightening up there through the day with a mostly sunny end to the day nationwide.

Warm with highest temperatures of 18 to 22 or 23 degrees.

On Monday morning, mist and fog patches will clear away from most areas but may linger near some coasts.

Otherwise, it will be another dry day for most with long spells of sunshine and with just the chance of a shower in the far northwest.

Warm with top temperatures ranging from 19 to 24 degrees in just light southwest or variable breezes.

Long spells of hazy summer sunshine on Tuesday with top temperatures ranging a warm 21 to 24 degrees in light southwest or variable winds. Dry with clear spells on Tuesday night. .

Wednesday will be another dry calm and mostly fine day with prolonged spells of sunshine - any early morning mist/fog will burn of quickly.

Warmer again with top values of 22 to 26 degrees.

Met Éireann said Thursday and Friday will see tittle change with warm to hot sunshine. Temperatures will climb to the mid 20s or possibly even high 20s.

met eireannheatwaveirelandsunny weather
