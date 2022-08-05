Fri, 05 Aug, 2022 - 09:08

Calls for clarity from Government over monkeypox vaccine

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall said there was no information about supplies of the vaccine to combat MonkeyPox or about any plans to cope with the virus.
Calls for clarity from Government over monkeypox vaccine

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall has called on the Government to clarify its response to the MonkeyPox virus and to make available its plans for the coming months.

Ms Shortall told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that there were vulnerable communities at risk who had received very little information. There was no clear public health message on clear pathways for treatment, she said.

There was no information about supplies of the vaccine to combat MonkeyPox or about any plans to cope with the virus.

Ms Shortall acknowledged that there was a shortage of vaccine supplies in Europe, but people needed to know what was being done to procure supplies and when a full vaccination programme would be rolled out.

“What actions are being taken to access sufficient quantities of the vaccine,” she asked. “What are the plans for the coming months?”

This was a serious issue worldwide and the Government needed to be very clear about its plans, she urged.

There have been 97 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Ireland, according to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

This is up from a total of 85 confirmed cases notified to health authorities in the previous week.

The number of acute cases of monkeypox in Ireland remains the same as the previous week – 10 patients have been admitted to hospital, four of whom were admitted for clinical care, two were admitted for isolation purposes only, and information on the reason for admission for the other four is still awaited.

Among all 97 cases notified as of July 30th, all patients are male and have a median age of 36.

In 75 cases, the sexual orientation of the person is known, and all self-identify as gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men (gbMSM).

For each case, the HPSC said public health professionals are following up those who had close contact with the patient while they were infectious.

 

More in this section

Belfast Crumlin Road Gaol wing to become distillery with £22m investment Belfast Crumlin Road Gaol wing to become distillery with £22m investment
Man seriously injured in Dublin assault Man seriously injured in Dublin assault
Planning regulations review should not be led by developers, says housing expert Planning regulations review should not be led by developers, says housing expert
social democratsvaccinationtreatmentpublic healthvirusroisin shortallvaccine supplymonkeypox virus
Locals 'shocked beyond belief' after man and woman die in Kerry drowning

Locals 'shocked beyond belief' after man and woman die in Kerry drowning

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more