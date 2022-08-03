Less Irish grown vegetables in supermarkets as farmers struggle with energy costs

Shoppers can expect to see less Irish grown vegetables in supermarkets, as many farmers reduce supplies to help deal with rising energy costs.

The Irish Farmers Association says many fruit and vegetable growers have had to cut back on the temperatures of their greenhouses as they grapple with a five-fold rise in energy bills.

Matt Foley, from the IFA's horticulture committee, told Newstalk exports cannot meet demand as overseas growers face the same concerns around gas prices:

“Imports are the same problem. In the winter time a lot of our fruit and vegetables in Northern Europe come from Spain, Almeria in Spain, and the cost of transport, the same inputs they have to cultivate, they have all increased."