Wed, 03 Aug, 2022 - 13:24

Ashley Cain begins Dublin marathon in aid of childhood cancer charity

Cain will run a marathon route in Dublin on Wednesday, before undertaking four more marathons in the next four days.
Ashley Cain begins Dublin marathon in aid of childhood cancer charity

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Ex-footballer Ashley Cain has started the first of five planned charity marathon runs in aid of a foundation in honour of his late daughter that will span across five major cities in Ireland and the UK over the next five days.

The runs are to mark the second birthday on August 10th of his daughter Azaylia, who died of leukaemia last April aged eight months.

Cain’s route through Dublin begins at Fitzwilliam Square, passes Stephen’s Green and goes through the Phoenix Park, Crumlin, Terenure and Ballsbridge before finishing back in the city centre at around 4.30pm.

He will then undertake marathon routes in Belfast on Thursday, Glasgow on Friday, Cardiff on Saturday and finish in London on Sunday.

Cain, who played for Coventry City and later featured in reality TV show Ex On The Beach, founded The Azaylia Foundation to help fight childhood cancer through advancing early diagnosis and new treatment availability in the UK.

After completing a 100-mile ultra marathon in April, Cain is to undertake three further athletic challenges this month, starting with these five marathons in five days across the five cities.

Cain will be joined by friends, family and public figures along the routes.

More in this section

Former High Court president Peter Kelly resigns from Dubai court Former High Court president Peter Kelly resigns from Dubai court
Medical technology company to create 600 new jobs in Cork Medical technology company to create 600 new jobs in Cork
Murder investigation expected following prisoner death at Mountjoy prison Murder investigation expected following prisoner death at Mountjoy prison
dublincharityshowbizcainashley cainthe azaylia foundation
Close to 480 people on trolleys in Irish hospitals

Close to 480 people on trolleys in Irish hospitals

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more