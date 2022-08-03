Wed, 03 Aug, 2022 - 09:23

Inmate dies in hospital following attack at Mountjoy Prison

The man, aged in his 30s, was seriously injured in an incident in the Dublin jail on Friday.
Inmate dies in hospital following attack at Mountjoy Prison

By Cate McCurry, PA

An inmate who was attacked at Mountjoy Prison last week has died.

The Irish Prison Service said the prisoner was seriously injured in an incident on Friday.

The man, aged in his 30s, died in hospital in the early hours of Wednesday.

A spokesman for the Irish Prison Service said: “The Irish Prison Service wishes to extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends at this time.

The prisoner died in the Mater after he was attacked in Mountjoy Prison, Dublin (PA)

“The incident continues to be investigated by the Irish Prison Service and the gardai.

“In addition, all deaths in custody are subject to investigation by the Inspector of Prisons.”

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the serious assault and a spokesman said they are expected to launch a murder investigation.

“The man was receiving treatment for serious injuries at the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital and passed away in the early hours of this morning, August 3 2022,” gardai said.

“A post-mortem is scheduled to take place later today, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

“Investigations into this matter are ongoing.”

More in this section

Medical technology company to create 600 new jobs in Cork Medical technology company to create 600 new jobs in Cork
No guideline changes needed for disclosure of political party accounts, says watchdog No guideline changes needed for disclosure of political party accounts, says watchdog
Funds raised by Pieta's 'Darkness Into Light' plunge 56% Funds raised by Pieta's 'Darkness Into Light' plunge 56%
dublingardairishirish prison serviceprisonermountjoy prisondeath in custody
Former High Court president Peter Kelly resigns from Dubai court

Former High Court president Peter Kelly resigns from Dubai court

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more