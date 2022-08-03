Wed, 03 Aug, 2022 - 09:34

Former High Court president Peter Kelly resigns from Dubai court

The former President of the High Court will not take up a controversial position in the courts system of the United Arab Emirates.
James Cox

The former President of the High Court will not take up a controversial position in the courts system of the United Arab Emirates.

Mr Justice Peter Kelly has resigned as a judge of the Dubai International Financial Centre Courts, following Mr Justice Frank Clarke's withdrawal from a similar position over the weekend.

The retired judges were criticised for engaging with the country due to its poor human rights record.

In a statement to the Irish Times, Mr Kelly said he does not want this controversy to "disrupt my future time in retirement".

