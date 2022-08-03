Medical technology company to create 600 new jobs in Cork

James Cox

Medical device firm Stryker, which specialises in 3D printing to treat bone related conditions, is set to create 600 new jobs in Co Cork.

Stryker is hiring the new staff at its plant in Carrigtwohill.

The firm already employs over 4,000 people here at plants in Cork, Limerick and Belfast.

The official opening of the high-tech facility at Anngrove was marked with a visit from Taoiseach Micheál Martin, the IDA and other local guests.

The new 156,000 square foot development creates capacity for 600 "high-tech jobs in the future".

Stryker has made significant investments in Anngrove to establish itself as a "world leader in this technology, and will continue to invest for growth".

Mr Martin said: “I am delighted to be at the opening of Stryker’s newly expanded Anngrove facility, a very welcome development for Cork and the South West region. Today’s opening and announcement of the capacity for new jobs is testament to the capability, dedication and vision of the Stryker team, and of the growth and success of Stryker here. Government will work to ensure Ireland continues to be an attractive location for the med-tech sector, and business in general, supported by our highly-skilled and talented workforce.”

Stryker specialises in additive manufacturing technologies, also known as 3D printing, for healthcare innovation, particularly for the manufacture of specialised medical devices.

In addition to housing Stryker’s manufacturing facilities, Anngrove is also the worldwide headquarters of the AMagine Institute, which is the centre of excellence for additive manufacturing across Stryker.

The institute develops breakthrough technologies, "from early research and development to full commercial launch and scaling, and deploys these new technologies across its full portfolio of products and services".

Viju Menon, group president at Stryker said: “The new facility and talent will continue to unlock new opportunities that were previously not possible, accelerate innovation globally and further support our mission to make healthcare better together with our customers. With our experience and proprietary technology, we are excited to impact more patients and drive growth with this additional investment. We are also pleased to expand our talent base in Ireland with engaging roles across a range of disciplines. At Stryker we are committed to a diverse, safe and inclusive work environment.”