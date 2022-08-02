Tue, 02 Aug, 2022 - 16:45

Seven drivers arrested over bank holiday weekend as part of national road safety campaign

In Dublin, Garda Roads Policing units conducted a large scale MIT checkpoint on the M50 in conjunction with Transport Infrastructure Ireland
Gardaí arrested seven drivers over the August bank holiday weekend, six of which were arrested for drink/drug-driving while one was a disqualified driver.

The arrests were made as part of a national road safety campaign which included an increase in MIT checkpoints and a higher visibility of gardaí on the roads.

An operation in Louth saw approximately 30 high-visibility checkpoints and resulted in more than 325 drivers being tested for drugs and alcohol.

A number of cars were also seized for varying offences over the three-day weekend.

In Dublin, Garda Roads Policing units conducted a large scale MIT checkpoint on the M50 in conjunction with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII). As a result, two drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence.

Cavan Roads Policing units conducted speed checks along the N3, making several detections of drivers travelling above the speed limit of 100km/h. All speeders were issued with Fixed Charge Penalty notices.

"The days after a bank holiday weekend can see an increased risk for road traffic fatalities and our campaign to reduce road deaths remains ongoing," a statement from Gardaí said.

"An Garda Síochána will this week continue to operate high visibility checkpoints nationally in an effort to save lives," the statement added.

