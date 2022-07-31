Sun, 31 Jul, 2022 - 19:25

Cannabis worth €700,000 seized in Dublin

The seizure was made in the Crooksling area of Brittas
Cannabis worth €700,000 seized in Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin have seized approximately €700,000 worth of cannabis following a search operation on Sunday morning.

At around 11am on Sunday, officers attached to Tallaght Garda station, including the Garda Dog Unit, Regular Unit, and Tallaght & Rathfarnham Divisional Drugs, searched a yard in the Crooksling area of Brittas, Dublin 24.

The cannabis was seized during the course of this search and has since been sent for forensic examination.

Gardaí confirmed no arrests have yet been made in relation to the seizure and investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Fire crews attend blaze in Dublin city centre Fire crews attend blaze in Dublin city centre
Prisoner seriously injured after assault in Mountjoy prison Prisoner seriously injured after assault in Mountjoy prison
Hospitals will face 'avalanche' of cases if security isn't improved following nurse assaults Hospitals will face 'avalanche' of cases if security isn't improved following nurse assaults
dublingardaiseizuretallaghtcannabisdublin 24brittas
Waterford festival issues apology over speeches on trans community

Waterford festival issues apology over speeches on trans community

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more