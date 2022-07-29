Fri, 29 Jul, 2022 - 13:15

Gardaí to patrol Dart and Luas in special operation ‘twin tracks’

High-visibility patrolling will operate between 3pm and 11pm on the Dart, Luas and eight intercity routes
Sarah Mooney

Gardaí will today patrol the Dart, Luas and eight intercity rail routes to detect anti-social behaviour in a special operation named “twin tracks”.

Friday marks the second of two national “community engagement and rail safety” days, in partnership with Irish Rail and Luas operator Transdev Ireland.

High-visibility patrolling will operate between 3pm and 11pm on the Dart, Luas and intercity routes in the divisions of Mayo, Galway, Sligo and Roscommon/Leitrim, Kildare, Wicklow and Wexford, Limerick and Tipperary, Cork City North and Cork City West.

Local crime prevention officers and community policing gardaí will also deliver crime prevention advice at stands at the stations of Connolly, Heuston, Cork, Waterford, Wexford, Limerick, Galway, Westport, Tralee, Dundalk and Sligo from 3pm to 8pm.

“The two primary elements of the operation are community engagement and rail safety, which will be achieved by high visibility public engagement and delivery of crime prevention advice,” a Garda statement said.

The key objectives of the operation are to ensure public safety by addressing anti-social behaviour, to engage with the public and provide crime prevention advice, and to support Irish Rail and Transdev Ireland personnel in tackling these issues, it added.

The operation also hopes to aid in preventing crime, bringing criminals to justice through the detection of crime, and improving rail safety.

