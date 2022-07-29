Fri, 29 Jul, 2022 - 12:03

Eamon Ryan confident Green Party members will support emissions cuts plan

However, the Minister for the Environment also acknowledged the emission targets must be revised upwards in the future
Eamon Ryan confident Green Party members will support emissions cuts plan

Vivienne Clarke

Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan has expressed confidence that Green Party members will support the Government’s emissions cuts plan.

However, he also acknowledged the emission targets must be revised upwards in the future, particularly in relation to land use.

There was a lot more work to be done on the plan, he told RTÉ radio’s Today show. He also agreed with comments by the chair of the Climate Advisory Council, Marie Donnelly, who said this work needed to be done in the next 18 months.

The Government will heed and follow the council's advice, he said. The Government was on the right path. There was “justice” in the targets proposed because everyone was involved.

“We need to pick up our speed, pick up our steps, start to jog, start to run, start to sprint,” he said.

The first step was about protecting and restoring nature as well as addressing climate change, but this would not work without a strong economy. “It has to be good for our people. It has to give us protection against the faster high fossil fuel prices and the insecurity of relying on imported energy.”

Time

Mr Ryan said it took time to change farming and land use. “It takes time to plant a forest. It takes time to change a farm. It will take us time to bring in a whole new generation of young people which we want to go into farming as well as those within it at the moment.

“But we want to create a system where we have a whole new generation of people who are the frontline defenders of nature as well as producers of high-quality food.”

Later, on Newstalk’s Pat Kenny show, Mr Ryan said “this is a complex jigsaw scientifically, especially how we manage land”.

It was important not to have a blame game so that the actions that needed to be taken could commence, he said.

The reality was that everybody needed to act now, it was not just about protecting the environment, it was about becoming self-sufficient when it comes to energy because Russia's Putin was using energy as a weapon of war. Ireland needed to develop its own power sources so that the country was not held hostage by other countries.

Changes should not be viewed as a punishment, they were good for society and would create jobs, Mr Ryan added.

More in this section

Hutch and Dowdall bid to prevent non-jury trials dismissed by Supreme Court Hutch and Dowdall bid to prevent non-jury trials dismissed by Supreme Court
Call to protect emergency services this bank holiday weekend Call to protect emergency services this bank holiday weekend
Teenager who sexually assaulted cousin gets two year detention Teenager who sexually assaulted cousin gets two year detention
green partyclimate changeemissionsenvironmenteamon ryantargetsirelandemissions cuts
Ana Kriegel murder: Court refuses to allow fresh evidence in 'Boy B' appeal

Ana Kriegel murder: Court refuses to allow fresh evidence in 'Boy B' appeal

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more