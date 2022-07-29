Fri, 29 Jul, 2022 - 07:04

Call to protect emergency services this bank holiday weekend

The public is being urged to protect emergency services this bank holiday weekend for those who need urgent care.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) made the call, asking the public to stay safe and to consider all care options before attending Emergency Departments (EDs).

Hospitals have reported record numbers of patients presenting at EDs for care and treatment this year.

Covid-19 also continues to strain the healthcare system, with the latest figures showing 513 people hospitalised with the virus.

National Ambulance Service clinical director, Professor Cathal O'Donnell, said there are other services people can call on if needed.

“If people do need medical attention, we’d like people to consider all the options available to them and to pick the best option for their particular health need,” he said.

“That might be a local injury unit, might be a GP out-of-hours co-op, might be a community pharmacy which can be fantastic for advice.”

