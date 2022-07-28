Galway hurler granted more time to appeal driving ban for no insurance

Gordon Deegan

Galway Senior hurler Jack Grealish has been granted leave to appeal a two-year driving ban imposed on him last May for driving without insurance.

At Gort District Court on Thursday, Judge Mary Larkin extended the time in which Mr Grealish can appeal the mandatory two-year driving ban she imposed two months ago.

Mr Grealish did not avail of the initial 14-day period in which to appeal the conviction, however, Judge Larkin granted him recognisance and extended the appeal timeframe by a further 14 days.

Once Mr Grealish - who drives an articulated truck for a living - has formally lodged his appeal papers with Galway Circuit Court within the two-week period, he will be free to drive again, pending the hearing of his appeal in the Circuit Court.

It is not known at this time if Mr Grealish is appealing the conviction or its severity.

At Gort District Court on May 26th, Judge Larkin imposed the two-year driving ban on Mr Grealish after he pleaded guilty to driving a 151-D registered vehicle with no insurance, contrary to Section 56 of the Road Traffic Act at Queen Street, Gort on December 12th 2019.

In court, Gardaí told Judge Larkin that Mr Grealish had a previous conviction from 2018, also for driving with no insurance.

Solicitor for Mr Grealish, Olivia Lynch told Judge Larkin that the 2018 conviction related to an offence from 2016.

In response, Judge Larkin said: “Am I supposed to be relieved that he only drives without insurance every three years?”

The judge asked if Mr Greaish was in work, and if he he could afford to get his own insurance.

In response, Ms Lynch said: "He did have his own insurance - and this is an unfortunate situation."

"Mr Grealish had insurance on his own vehicle and he borrowed his brother's vehicle to go in and collect a takeaway because his own vehicle wasn't in a position to drive. He thought he was insured," she added.

Ms Lynch told Judge Larkin that Mr Grealish is self-employed as a driver and drives an articulated truck.

Judge Larkin said: "The consequences are that I have to disqualify him from driving as this is his second no-insurance offence and I have to disqualify him for two years."

Judge Larkin also imposed a fine of €200.

The appeal should be heard later this year at Galway Circuit Court.