More than 50% increase in new housing completions - CSO

There were 7,654 new dwelling completions in the second quarter of 2022 (April to June), up 53.4 per cent from second quarter of 2021, and up 58.8 per cent from the same period in 2019, according to figures released from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This is the most completions seen in any quarter since the series began in 2011.

There was an 88.1 per cent increase in apartments completed in second quarter of 2022, up from 1,284 in 2021 to 2,415. Scheme dwellings were up 53.3 per cent to 3,905, while single dwellings also rose by 15.1 per cent to 1,334.

Just over half (51.0 per cent) of all completions in the second quarter of 2022 were scheme dwellings, with 31.6 per cent apartments and 17.4 per cent single dwellings.

Completions increased by more than 50 per cent in Dublin, South-West, Mid-East, Mid-West, and the Midlands, and more than three-quarters of apartment completions were in Dublin.

Number of new dwelling completions by type of dwelling Q1 2016 - Q2 2022. Photo: CSO

Seven of the eight regions of Ireland - all except the South-East - had an increase in completions in Q2 2022 from the second quarter of 2021. Completions rose the most in Dublin, up 78.8 per cent from 1,526 in Q2 2021 to 2,729 in Q2 2022.

Outside of Dublin the most apartment completions were in Cork City, where 30.0 per cent of completions were apartments. In Galway City, 41.1 per cent of completions were apartments.

More than a third (34.3 per cent) of scheme completions were in the Mid-East (Louth, Kildare, Meath, Wicklow).

Nine of the 10 Local Electoral Areas with the most completions in the quarter were in Dublin, with the most completions in Ballyfermot-Drimnagh.

Property Industry Ireland (PII), the Ibec group that represents the property and construction industry, said the latest CSO data "shows the scale of the sectors response to the housing need".

“However, the new home delivery environment is becoming more challenging," according to Dr David Duffy director of PII.

"The cost of raw materials has risen significantly, impacting the viability of future delivery. We know from the recent Census that population growth has exceeded projections. There is an urgent need to revise housing targets to take account of this, particularly in our county development plans and land zoning.

"There is also the opportunity for further sustainable and viable growth through reform to our housing design guidance."