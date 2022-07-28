New Dublin town Clonburris to receive €186m government funding

James Cox

A new town planned near Dublin city centre, named Clonburris, is to receive €186 million in Government funding.

Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien has announced that the Cabinet has approved a preliminary business case (PBC) for €186.3 million of urban regeneration funding (URDF).

The Clonburris programme will cost a projected total of €2.9 billion. This decision follows initial approval-in-principle in March 2021.

This €186.3 million of funding, along with €18.8 million from the National Transport Authority (NTA) for active travel and public transport, will support the delivery of a new neighbourhood at Clonburris in West Dublin, for more than 20,000 people.

The funding will be used to build the new streets and transport infrastructure, new parks, community centres, and utility networks that will enable delivery of 8,700 new homes, for some 23,000 people over the next 10 years.

South Dublin County Council has welcomed the announced after working "tirelessly with Government and the other landowners Cairn Homes, Kelland Homes and Quintain".

Mayor of South Dublin County Council, Councillor Emma Murphy, said: "It is with immense pleasure that I as the Mayor of South Dublin County Council welcome the announcement of the approval of the Clonburris Preliminary Business Case enabling the progression to the next stages of the Clonburris SDZ project.

"The approval by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage represents a clear commitment to providing transformational impact through the creation and delivery of a new sustainable community in South Dublin County Council. The business case will fund infrastructure that will unlock the delivery of much needed new affordable, social, and private homes over the coming years, as well as key sources of employment and community facilities in Clonburris."

Chief executive of South Dublin Daniel McLoughlin said: "We have put in place a credible delivery programme that will see the construction of over 8,700 much needed new homes which will serve more than 23,000 people, as well as the provision of 90 hectares of new public parks, community facilities, streets and utilities between now and 2030. The ongoing delivery of this €2.9 billion regeneration project will also act as key employment generator with the forecasted creation of approximately 2,360 direct new jobs."