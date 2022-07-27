Wed, 27 Jul, 2022 - 12:36

Free Now partner with Tier to offer e-bike booking in Dublin

Tier's e-bike will be available to book through the Free Now app from later this week
E-bikes will be available to book in Dublin via the Free Now app from later this week as part of a partnership with micro-mobility provider, Tier.

Following in the footsteps of Free Now's offerings in other European countries, such as France, Germany and Spain, customers in parts of Dublin will now be able to book an electric bike alongside the established taxi-booking service in the app.

Free Now sid the initial rollout will include 100 battery power-assister Tier e-bikes, located in Blanchardstown, Swords, Malahide, Baldoyle, Portmarnock and Howth.

A further rollout in the coming months will add further locations across the Fingal County area, bringing the total number of e-bikes available to 400.

Booking on the app can be done through the new '2-wheels' option, which will show the location of available bikes.

"The integration of electric, micro-mobility on the Free Now app will enable our passengers to consider more sustainable transport choices in addition to our ECO booking taxi option," Free Now Ireland's general manager Niall Carson said.

"After the success of our e-scooter trial last year and now this e-bike launch, we are excited about what the future holds for Free Now in the multi-mobility space in Ireland."

