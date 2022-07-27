Firefighters put out second gorse wildfire in South Dublin

Kenneth Fox

Firefighters put out another gorse wildfire in Killiney, south Dublin last night.

Dublin fire brigade said over ten acres were alight at the height of the fire with seven fire engines deployed to fight it.

They said crews worked to protect nearby homes and a precautionary evacuation took place.

Separately yesterday, firefighters from Finglas and Blanchardstown stations dealt with a waste fire near Dunsink Lane.

With the dry conditions the fire spread to nearby vegetation and a water tanker was used to help put the fire out.

It comes as the Dublin Fire Brigade dealt with a separate wildfire yesterday also on Killiney hill.

Firefighters have extinguished a gorse wildfire on #Killiney Hill tonight, two fire engines attended the incident



Crews also remain at the separate Mullins Hill site monitoring the location



@dlrcc pic.twitter.com/I3jHEDaaFV — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 26, 2022

Two firefighters were injured and residents forced to flee their homes during a major wildfire in south Dublin that was brought under control overnight.

Smoke was visible across Dublin city on Monday evening after the gorse fire broke out on Killiney Hill at around 5.30pm.

The blaze came within metres of some properties, prompting the evacuation of a number of houses as a precaution last night.

Pumps, water tankers and an aerial drone to help concentrate firefighting operations were used in the battle against the blaze.