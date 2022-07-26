Software company Kaseya to create 250 new jobs at Dundalk centre of excellence

Sarah Mooney

Software company Kaseya is set to create 250 new jobs after choosing Dundalk as the location of its new centre of excellence.

The new roles at the company’s second Irish site, set to come on stream over the next three years, will focus on engineering, technical support and sales.

The Dundalk centre of excellence will focus on research and development for Kaseya, which is a global provider of unified IT management and security software to managed service providers and mid-market enterprises.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar, said the company’s Irish expansion “demonstrates Kaseya’s commitment to Ireland and the attractiveness of Dundalk as a place to invest.”

“It’s also a real vote of confidence in Kaseya’s existing team here – I’m sure it was their hard work that gave the company the confidence to expand further. Kaseya has witnessed remarkable growth over recent years, and I wish the team every continued success with the new Dundalk office.”

Kaseya said it will work closely with university partners in the area to help train students for the positions and “foster the next generation of technology professionals in the region”.

Workforce

Chief executive of the company, Fred Voccola, said Kaseya has seen a “tremendous opportunity to expand the tech ecosystem in Ireland.”

“We are planning to attract top tech talent and generate a robust workforce pipeline in the local community.

“We are excited about this partnership that will expand Kaseya’s footprint in Ireland, where Kaseya has its roots. The company first established its EMEA headquarters in Dublin in 2016.”

The project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland, with IDA chief executive Martin Shanahan also welcoming the development.

“Thanks to Kaseya's positive experience with establishing a facility in Dublin, the company has selected Dundalk as the location of its second Irish site,” he said.

“This is very good news for the entire region and the skilled and talented workforce located there. I wish Kaseya every success with this expansion.”