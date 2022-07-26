ESRI: Population to hit 5.4m by 2035, putting pressure on public hospitals

James Cox

Public acute hospital workforce requirements are set to increase across all geographic regions as the population grows and ages, according to the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).

New ESRI research, funded by the HSE, provides projections of public acute hospital workforce requirements both nationally and regionally in Ireland between 2019 and 2035.

This is a Phase I report as part of a broader research programme to develop regional workforce projections. In the report, the regional workforce projections are presented in terms of both hospital groups and Regional Health Areas (RHAs).

A range of alternative projections are presented which reflect varying assumptions in relation to population growth, trends in health and life expectancy, waiting list management, enhanced community care delivery, and changing the mix of workforce involved in care delivery.

Main findings

Nationally, the population is projected to be 5.4 million by 2035 under our Central population growth scenario, an increase of close to 500,000 between 2019 and 2035. The number aged 85 years and older is projected to more than double.

Driven by projected demographic change, particularly population ageing, workforce requirements for all staff categories examined are projected to increase substantially by 2035.

The largest increases in workforce are projected for health and social care professionals who are particularly required by older people in hospital.

The largest projected increases in workforce requirements are recorded for regions located in the east of the country.

By 2035 we project additional workforce requirements for:

Medical staff of between 2,575 and 3,236 whole time equivalent (WTE), nationally, representing an increase of between 1.7 and 2.1 per cent on average per annum. Across scenarios the highest projected regional increase per annum was 2.2 per cent, recorded in the east of the country (RHAs A and B).

Nursing and midwifery staff of between 5,726 and 8,868 WTE, nationally, representing an increase of between 1.4 and 2.1 per cent on average per annum. Across scenarios the highest projected regional increase per annum was 2.2 per cent, recorded in the east of the country (RHAs A and B).

Healthcare assistants and health and social care assistants of between 1,802 and 3,277 WTE, nationally, representing an increase of between 1.7 and 2.9 per cent on average per annum. Across scenarios the highest projected regional increase per annum was 5.2 per cent, recorded in the south of the country (RHA C).

Health and social care professions which are higher, in terms of overall growth rates, relative to other workforce categories examined. Most notably, highest per annum growth is projected for occupational therapists (2.7–3.3 per cent) and speech and language therapists (2.3–3.3 per cent). As with other workforce categories examined, larger projected WTE requirements overall are reported in RHAs in the east of the country.

Projections are sensitive to both the grade and skill-mix assumptions modelled. "For example, in terms of skill mix, we model an increase in the proportion of total nursing and midwifery staff operating at advanced practitioner level to 4 per cent. Under this assumption, projected growth in advanced practitioner workforce requirements increases from 1.7 to 8 per cent on average per annum."

Policy implications

"This report highlights that population growth and ageing will be key drivers of additional workforce requirements for the public acute hospital staff categories examined. However, the report also considers how changes to the workforce mix, addressing waiting lists, and enhancing community care delivery may also impact acute hospital workforce requirements over the medium term. Findings from this report raise important considerations for policymakers in terms of acute workforce investment, workforce planning and training both nationally and regionally over the coming years and in the context of the implementation of Sláintecare reforms."

Dr Conor Keegan, ESRI Senior Research Officer and lead author, said: “Findings show that expansion of public acute hospital workforce will be required across all regions and all staff categories examined in this report. In the context of ongoing Sláintecare implementation, policymakers will need to consider how workforce supply can be increased to meet these demand pressures.”