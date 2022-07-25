Man and woman (30s) die in Co Limerick crash

A man and a woman, both aged in their 30s, have died following a road traffic collision in Co Limerick.

The fatal crash, involving a van and a car, took place at 9.25pm on Sunday on the N21 at Ballycarrane, Patrickswell.

The occupants of the car, the man and woman aged in their 30s, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their bodies have been removed to University Hospital Limerick.

The occupants of the van, a man and woman in their 20s and a male infant, were taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment but are believed to be uninjured at this time.

The road is currently closed for an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators, and local diversions are in place.

It is the third fatal road crash to be reported in the last 24 hours after a teenager died when the car he was driving collided with a tree in Co Kerry on Sunday.

Just hours later, in the early hours of Monday morning, a pedestrian died in a collision with a car on Achill Island.

“Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them,” a Garda statement said.

“Any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.