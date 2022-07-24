Sun, 24 Jul, 2022 - 13:55

Woman charged after attempting to drive off in ambulance

The 46-year-old is due to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court in August.
Woman charged after attempting to drive off in ambulance

By Rebecca Black, PA

A woman has been charged after attempting to drive off in an ambulance.

The incident happened in the Brigade Terrace area of Strabane, Co Tyrone, on Saturday.

She has been charged by police with being in charge of a vehicle with excess alcohol in breath, and taking a motor vehicle without authority.

The 46-year-old is due to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 11th.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

More in this section

Belfast ‘on verge of public health emergency’ following surge of homeless deaths Belfast ‘on verge of public health emergency’ following surge of homeless deaths
Planning permission refused for Sean Fitzpatrick's 'modest' two-storey home Planning permission refused for Sean Fitzpatrick's 'modest' two-storey home
Fisherman airlifted to hospital off coast of Mizen Head Fisherman airlifted to hospital off coast of Mizen Head
tyronestrabaneambulance
'Retiring at 66 has to go': Taoiseach says mandatory retirement will be banned

'Retiring at 66 has to go': Taoiseach says mandatory retirement will be banned

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more