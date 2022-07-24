Woman charged after attempting to drive off in ambulance

By Rebecca Black, PA

A woman has been charged after attempting to drive off in an ambulance.

The incident happened in the Brigade Terrace area of Strabane, Co Tyrone, on Saturday.

She has been charged by police with being in charge of a vehicle with excess alcohol in breath, and taking a motor vehicle without authority.

The 46-year-old is due to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 11th.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.