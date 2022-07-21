DAA told to pay €20,000 to homeowners to insulate bedrooms for new runway

Gordon Deegan

The operator of Dublin airport has cleared an important hurdle in its bid to have restrictions on the airport’s new €320m runway lifted.

This follows the Aircraft Noise Competent Authority (ANCA) - established by Fingal County Council - endorsing Dublin Airport Authority's (DAA) move to have two planning conditions attached to the 2007 planning permission for the runway amended.

Ahead of the runway becoming operational, DAA is seeking amendments to the original runway's 2007 planning permission that will allow the 3.1km runway be used between 6am and midnight and that a noise quota system would be used to dictate the number of night-time flights at the airport.

The 2007 planning permission in place curtails flights between 11pm and 7am.

Now in its decision, the ANCA has recommended in favour of the DAA’s proposed amendments to the planning permission being made.

The ANCA is also recommending that eligible houses near the airport can avail of a voluntary residential grant scheme and receive €20,000 from DAA towards the costs of noise insulation measures to bedrooms in the homes.

The ANCA has made its recommendation following a public consultation from November 11th last to February 28th this year that involved he ANCA receiving 1,382 submissions with the vast bulk opposed to the proposed amendments.

A spokesman for DAA said today: “The recommendations put forward by the ANCA regarding noise management at Dublin Airport are consistent with best international practice, with very restrictive flight caps being replaced by a more considered noise management system.”

Appeal

The airport operator has a concurrent planning application before Fingal County Council seeking the amendments to the 2007 planning permission.

The ANCA decision has however been put on hold after an appeal by the Malahide Community Forum has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála and a decision is due to be made in November.

Explaining its decision to recommend the changes to the conditions attached to the 2007 planning permission, the ANCA state that the Noise Quota Scheme proposed by DAA "will limit the impact of aircraft noise at Dublin Airport on communities surrounding the airport”.

On the recommendation to allow the runway operate from 6am to midnight rather than 7am to 11pm, the ANCA stated that the operation of the runway from 6am to midnight “will facilitate the operation of runways at Dublin Airport in a manner that minimises the impact of nighttime noise on communities surrounding Dublin Airport, particularly those newly affected by aircraft nighttime noise”

Consultants for daa, InterVISTAS have warned that if the ‘problematic’ planning restrictions on the airport’s new €320 million runway are not removed, the Irish economy will lose out on 5,170 jobs and a positive economic impact of €392 million by the end of 2023.

In an objection against DAA’s plan to lift restrictions on the runway, the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth and Dublin West TD, Roderic O’Gorman has branded as “unacceptable” the noise levels that local residents will be faced with if the planning restrictions are lifted.

However, the airline industry has thrown its weight in support of the plans with 15 carriers including Dublin airport’s two main customers, Ryanair and Aer Lingus offering their support.