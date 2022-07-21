Thu, 21 Jul, 2022 - 06:00

New construction technology centre receives €5m in State funding

The new centre will have a particular focus on advancing innovation and productivity in residential construction
A new construction technology centre has received funding of €5 million to accelerate research and innovation within the construction sector.

The State funding was announced by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar on Wednesday and the funding will be spread over five years.

The centre will be hosted by NUI Galway and the consortium includes Trinity College Dublin, University College Dublin, and University College Cork working with the Irish Green Building Council.

In line with the Government’s Housing for All strategy, the new centre will have a particular focus on advancing innovation and productivity in residential construction.

A team of researchers from across the Construction Technology Centre consortium, with expertise in the main areas of digital adoption, modern methods of construction and sustainability will be organised under five pillars to address the urgent areas of Productivity, Affordability & Cost; Quality and Safety; Sustainability; Skills and Training; and Collaboration.

Enterprise Ireland worked with Ernst & Young to develop the specification for the new centre.

Mr Varadkar said: “The Government is investing billions – substantially above the EU average - in the future, building new homes, roads, public transport, schools, hospitals and other vital infrastructure.

“This new construction technology centre will make sure we are at the cutting edge of new developments in the sector, making sure Irish companies and the taxpayer are getting the best value for money, while building this important infrastructure in the most modern and efficient way possible.”

