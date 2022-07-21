Thu, 21 Jul, 2022 - 06:36

Consumer confidence falls to 21-month low in July

Figures from KBC show consumer sentiment dropped to 53.7 in July, down from 57.7 the previous month
Consumer confidence falls to 21-month low in July

Consumer sentiment fell to a 21-month low in July on concerns that a darkening economic outlook would hit personal finances in the coming months.

KBC Bank's Irish consumer sentiment index slipped to 53.7 in July from 57.7 in June, its fifth fall in six months.

That compares to the 2022 high of 81.9 hit in January and to a 10-year low of 42.6 set in April 2020 following the onset of Covid-19.

July's weakening was most pronounced in elements of the survey focussed on consumers' personal finances circumstances, economist Austin Hughes said.

The subindex measuring consumers' potential for major purchases remained strong at 83.1, down from 84.9 in June.

"In a generally downbeat sentiment survey for July, perhaps the most encouraging element was a relatively limited adjustment in consumers spending plans," Mr Hughes added. -Reuters

More in this section

Enhanced rates for organic farmers announced starting in 2023 Enhanced rates for organic farmers announced starting in 2023
More than 450,000 taxpayers are over-paying to Revenue More than 450,000 taxpayers are over-paying to Revenue
New construction technology centre receives €5m in State funding New construction technology centre receives €5m in State funding
covidinflationkbc bankkbcconsumer sentiment
Accountant who pleaded guilty to money laundering avoids jail

Accountant who pleaded guilty to money laundering avoids jail

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more