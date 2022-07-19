Tue, 19 Jul, 2022 - 17:35

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following serious assault of woman in Limerick city

A woman in her 40s was assaulted on a number of occasions on Parnell Street and Parnell Place
Gardaí appeal for witnesses following serious assault of woman in Limerick city

Amy Blaney

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the serious assault of woman in Limerick on Sunday night.

A woman in her 40s was assaulted on a number of occasions on Parnell Street and Parnell Place in Limerick city between the hours of 11:15pm and 1.45am.

She was removed from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for her injuries.

A man in his 40s was arrested in relation to this incident and appeared before Limerick District Court on Tuesday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in particular to those who were in the Colbert Station/Parnell Street/Parnell Place/Hyde Road/Davis Street areas of Limerick between 11pm and 2am to come forward.

They are also appealing to those with video footage, including dash-cam, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda station 061 214 340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

Family of Limerick pensioner knocked down on road settle case over his death Family of Limerick pensioner knocked down on road settle case over his death
Stardust coroner should tell jury unlawful killing verdict is not open to them, court hears Stardust coroner should tell jury unlawful killing verdict is not open to them, court hears
Thunderstorm warning in place for 10 counties as high temperatures persist Thunderstorm warning in place for 10 counties as high temperatures persist
university hospital limerickgardaiassaultappealwitnessesparnell streetlimerick assaultparnell place
Man jailed for six years after spat of robberies in Dublin shops

Man jailed for six years after spat of robberies in Dublin shops

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more