Gardaí appeal for witnesses following serious assault of woman in Limerick city

Amy Blaney

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the serious assault of woman in Limerick on Sunday night.

A woman in her 40s was assaulted on a number of occasions on Parnell Street and Parnell Place in Limerick city between the hours of 11:15pm and 1.45am.

She was removed from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for her injuries.

A man in his 40s was arrested in relation to this incident and appeared before Limerick District Court on Tuesday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in particular to those who were in the Colbert Station/Parnell Street/Parnell Place/Hyde Road/Davis Street areas of Limerick between 11pm and 2am to come forward.

They are also appealing to those with video footage, including dash-cam, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda station 061 214 340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.