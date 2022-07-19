Tue, 19 Jul, 2022 - 11:00

AIB to make 70 more branches cash-free

There are currently 22 AIB branches around the country that operate on a cashless basis
AIB has announced it will be withdrawing cash services at 70 branches around the county as the bank switches its focus to digital banking.

There are currently 22 AIB branches operating cash-free, focusing on account opening, financial planning, mortgages, loans, savings and investments.

AIB said as digital usage soars, "the cost of providing cash services has become increasingly unsustainable".

The changes will see cash, ATM and cheque services removed from the 70 branches, however, the bank assured customers will continue to have "efficient access to cash in their communities".

Following the announcement, AIB has reiterated its work with An Post, with AIB customers able to withdraw and lodge cash at any post office (subject to daily/weekly limits).

AIB added that the average distance between one of the 70 branches going cash-free and their nearest post office is less than 350 meters.

The transition at the 70 branches will begin later this year, between September and October.

An Post has welcomed the announcement, describing it as a "further deepening of the long-standing relationship between An Post and AIB", with approximately 540 post offices located in areas that are further than 5km from their nearest bank.

"Never has the local post office been better placed as both a resource and a focus for renewal," An Post added.

