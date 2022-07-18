Ireland's highest temperature of 21st century recorded at Phoenix Park

Tomas Doherty

Dublin has provisionally recorded its hottest day on record, according to Met Éireann.

The temperature reached 33 degrees Celsius in Phoenix Park on Monday afternoon, 12.8 degrees above average for the weather station at this time of year.

Phoenix Park has broken the highest 21st temperature record with 33.0°C which is Ireland’s highest of 2022 so far and 12.8°C above normal. This is only 0.3°C below the all-time 135 year old record set at Kilkenny Castle in 1887. Temperatures may still rise further .... pic.twitter.com/bJAhdPtMea — Irish Observational Climatology (@METclimate) July 18, 2022

Once verified, the temperature would be Ireland’s 2nd highest on record and the hottest of the 21st century so far. The reading is only 0.3 degrees below the all-time record – 33.3 degrees at Kilkenny Castle on June 26th, 1887.

The extreme heat comes amid a nationwide warning for "exceptionally warm weather" until 7pm on Tuesday.

Nighttime temperatures are forecast to range between 15 and 20 degrees, making a tropical night – when temperatures do not dip below 20 degrees – likely.

Keith Lambkin, head of Met Éireann’s climate services division, said climate change is increasing the odds of record-breaking temperatures.

“Due to climate change, we are expecting to see heatwaves become longer, more frequent and intense than in the past. This increase in heat increases the odds of temperature records being broken,” he said.

