Sat, 16 Jul, 2022 - 16:10

Firefighters tackle blaze in Dublin's Tolka Valley Park

Dublin Fire Brigade posted a video of the fire on social media, showing undergrowth in the park alight
Firefighters tackle blaze in Dublin's Tolka Valley Park

Sarah Mooney

Firefighters from Finglas are dealing with a blaze in Tolka Valley Park in north Dublin this afternoon.

Dublin Fire Brigade posted a video of the fire on social media, showing undergrowth in the park alight.

It comes as a status-orange fire danger notice, indicating a high risk of forest or wildland fires, is in place nationwide until Wednesday.

The Department of Agriculture has said the risk of fires is expected to peak on Sunday.

“Arising from current weather patterns a high fire risk is deemed to exist in all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse exist,” it said.

“Members of the public intending to visit forests and other recreational sites are reminded to adhere to regulations regarding fire use.

“Forest visitors should not use barbecues or open fires at any stage. Vehicles must not be parked at site entrances or impede emergency service access to forest roads.”

The fire risk comes as Ireland's highest temperature on record — 33.3 degrees at Kilkenny Castle on June 26th, 1887 — could be beaten in the coming days.

A status-yellow high temperature warning from Met Éireann will take effect at 6am on Sunday, with the country set to sizzle in daytime temperatures of more than 30 degrees Celsius over a 72-hour period beginning.

The short but intense heatwave has prompted further warnings over risks including heat stress, melting roads and power cuts.

More in this section

State's economic growth weakened at start of year, warns Donohoe State's economic growth weakened at start of year, warns Donohoe
Kinahan cartel 'do not understand the importance of a loving family' says victim's sister Kinahan cartel 'do not understand the importance of a loving family' says victim's sister
Permission granted for 12-story apartment block in Cork despite Government objection Permission granted for 12-story apartment block in Cork despite Government objection
dublin fire brigadefirefightersfinglasfireheatwaveirelandtolka valley parkfire warning
Lawyers for Trinity advise against non-disclosure agreements for board

Lawyers for Trinity advise against non-disclosure agreements for board

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more