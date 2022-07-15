Fri, 15 Jul, 2022 - 16:43

Five frontline pharmacy workers lose out on bonuses over non-wearing of masks

The workers missed out on the bonus payments after their employer issued the five with final written warnings last year over the non-wearing of masks.
Five frontline pharmacy workers lose out on bonuses over non-wearing of masks

Gordon Deegan

Five 'frontline' pharmacy workers missed out on bonus payments after they were found not to be wearing masks at work during the course of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Their employer issued the five with final written warnings last year over the non-wearing of masks.

In one case, a female worker was issued with a final written warning in April 2021 as a result of her failure to wear a face covering for what she described as "two very brief periods" while at work.

At a disciplinary hearing, the worker highlighted that she had been on the front line since the start of the pandemic, that her non-compliance amounted to little more than a momentary lapse of concentration and that the issue should be treated as a re-training matter.

The worker said the issuing of the written warning was unfair and caused her to lose a bonus payment that she was due to receive.

The employer said the non-wearing of masks incidents took place on December 28th and 30th 2020, not long after the country returned to Level 5 restrictions from midnight on December 24th 2020.

Company policy

The employer stated that the non-wearing of masks by the worker lasted for 30 minutes and on the second occasion one hour.

This was contrary to company policy, it said, as well as HSE and Nphet guidance around the use of surgical masks in the healthcare setting.

On appeal internally, the final written warnings were reduced to a penalty of a first written warning, but since the warnings were 'live' at the time of the bonus payments, the workers received no bonus payments.

The five brought claims under the Industrial Relations Act and in his findings, Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) Adjudicator, Breiffni O’Neill found in the case concerning the female worker issued with the warning in April 2021 that it was reasonable of the employer to impose the sanction of a written warning in respect of the Health and Safety breach.

Written warnings

Mr O’Neill stated that it was reasonable given the worker’s admission that CCTV showed her not wearing a mask “and that the breach occurred in a healthcare setting in the extraordinary world in which we lived at the time”.

The pharmacy firm pointed out that the workers’ written warnings have now been expunged from their file given that they have expired.

Mr O’Neill stated that given his findings that it was a reasonable decision on behalf of the employer to issue the worker with a written warning, it follows that the penalty which flowed from the imposition of the sanction, the non-payment of the bonus, was also fair and reasonable.

As a result, Mr O’Neill stated that he could not make a recommendation that is favourable to the worker concerned.

Mr O'Neill made the same findings for the other four workers and didn't find in favour of their claims.

More in this section

Drug dealer declared clinically dead after overdose gets a suspended sentence Drug dealer declared clinically dead after overdose gets a suspended sentence
Club membership prevents man's claim for damages over clubhouse roof fall Club membership prevents man's claim for damages over clubhouse roof fall
Third man convicted of Sunset House pub murder Third man convicted of Sunset House pub murder
workplace relations commissionface maskshealthcarepharmacywritten warningscompany policyindustrial relations act
State's economic growth weakened at start of year, warns Donohoe

State's economic growth weakened at start of year, warns Donohoe

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more