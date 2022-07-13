Man remanded in custody charged with murder of Lisa Thompson

Tom Tuite

A 37-year-old man has been remanded in custody after gardaí charged him with the murder of mother of two, Lisa Thompson, who was found dead in her home in Dublin two months ago.

After a concerned neighbour raised the alarm, the 52-year-old former youth worker was discovered. She had suffered stab injuries at her house in Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun.

On Wednesday afternoon, gardaí charged Brian McHugh of Cairn Court, Poppentree, Ballymun, with Ms Thompson's murder on May 10th. He then appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court.

Detective Garda Nicola Duffy told the court Mr McHugh "made no reply after caution" and he was handed a copy of the charge sheet at the courthouse.

The District Court cannot consider bail in a murder case which requires an application in the High Court.

Mr McHugh, dressed in a grey tracksuit with black stripes, remained silent during the brief hearing.

Judge Kelly remanded him in custody to appear via video link at Cloverhill District Court next Wednesday.

Defence solicitor John Quinn told Judge Kelly his client sought legal aid. He added that Mr McHugh was unemployed and had no income.

A statement of his means was handed into the court and Judge Kelly held that he was entitled to legal aid.

He has not yet indicated how he will plead.

A woman arrested earlier this week in relation to the investigation was released pending preparation of a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).