Wed, 13 Jul, 2022 - 15:41

Man remanded in custody charged with murder of Lisa Thompson

Brian McHugh of Cairn Court, Poppentree, Ballymun has been charged with Ms Thompson's murder on May 10th
Man remanded in custody charged with murder of Lisa Thompson

Tom Tuite

A 37-year-old man has been remanded in custody after gardaí charged him with the murder of mother of two, Lisa Thompson, who was found dead in her home in Dublin two months ago.

After a concerned neighbour raised the alarm, the 52-year-old former youth worker was discovered. She had suffered stab injuries at her house in Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun.

On Wednesday afternoon, gardaí charged Brian McHugh of Cairn Court, Poppentree, Ballymun, with Ms Thompson's murder on May 10th. He then appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court.

Detective Garda Nicola Duffy told the court Mr McHugh "made no reply after caution" and he was handed a copy of the charge sheet at the courthouse.

The District Court cannot consider bail in a murder case which requires an application in the High Court.

Mr McHugh, dressed in a grey tracksuit with black stripes, remained silent during the brief hearing.

Judge Kelly remanded him in custody to appear via video link at Cloverhill District Court next Wednesday.

Defence solicitor John Quinn told Judge Kelly his client sought legal aid. He added that Mr McHugh was unemployed and had no income.

A statement of his means was handed into the court and Judge Kelly held that he was entitled to legal aid.

He has not yet indicated how he will plead.

A woman arrested earlier this week in relation to the investigation was released pending preparation of a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

More in this section

Largest increase in defence budget to build ‘agile’ Defence Forces – Taoiseach Largest increase in defence budget to build ‘agile’ Defence Forces – Taoiseach
Bill that would link rents to incomes to be debated in Dáil Bill that would link rents to incomes to be debated in Dáil
Tributes paid to High Court President Ms Justice Mary Irvine as she retires from the bench Tributes paid to High Court President Ms Justice Mary Irvine as she retires from the bench
dublindppcourtballymunmurder chargealleged murdercustodylisa thompson
Locals oppose Terenure College 'build to rent' scheme on former playing pitches

Locals oppose Terenure College 'build to rent' scheme on former playing pitches

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more