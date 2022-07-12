Woman (20s) dies in two-vehicle collision in Co Waterford

Amy Blaney

A woman in her 20s has died in a fatal road traffic collision in Co Waterford on Tuesday.

The woman aged in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body has since been taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

The driver of the lorry was taken to University Hospital Waterford for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Diversions are currently in place to allow for a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video or dash cam footage is asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Tramore Garda Station 051 391 620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.