Sun, 10 Jul, 2022 - 19:33

Sunshine to remain as Ireland records hottest day of the year so far

Temperatures reached 25.9 degrees at Shannon Airport on Sunday
Muireann Duffy

Higher temperatures and sunshine look set to remain over the coming days as the country recorded the hottest day of 2022 to date.

At Shannon Airport, the mercury rose to 25.9 degrees on Sunday, while Athenry, Co Galway was not far behind on 25.8 degrees.

Met Éireann said similar highs of between 20-25 degrees will return on Monday following a dry and humid night when temperatures are expected to only fall to between 12-15 degrees.

Hazy sunshine is forecast to start the week, with some patchy rain drifting over Connacht and Ulster into the evening.

That light rain will extend further on Tuesday morning, however, conditions will clear up as the day progresses. Highest temperatures will also take a slight dip, falling to between 17-23 degrees.

Met Éireann said conditions will remain largely unchanged through Wednesday and Thursday, with light showers occasionally disrupting sunny spells.

A dry and sun-filled Friday will then welcome in the weekend, with highest temperatures of between 18-24 degrees.

