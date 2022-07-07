Thu, 07 Jul, 2022 - 21:18

Petrol bombs incident in north Belfast treated as hate crime

DUP policing board member Joanne Bunting said it was a ‘deliberate attempt to increase tensions and to provoke a response’.
Petrol bombs incident in north Belfast treated as hate crime

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

An incident where petrol bombs were thrown in north Belfast on Thursday evening is being treated as a hate crime, police said.

The PSNI said its members are in attendance at the scene following a report of petrol bombs being thrown in the Duncairn Gardens area, near the Adam Street bonfire in north Belfast.

Chief Inspector Darren Fox said: “Shortly before 5pm we received a report that a number of youths had gathered in the area and were throwing petrol bombs and bricks in the vicinity of a bonfire in Adam Street.

“A crowd that had gathered was quickly dispersed by police. One person has been cautioned for possession of an offensive weapon and will be subject to report to the Public Prosecution Service.

 

“Police are treating this incident as a hate crime.”

The Orange Order holds parades in cities and towns across the North every July 12th to mark King William’s victory over King James at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.

Mr Fox added that police would maintain “a visible presence” in the area on Thursday evening to provide reassurance to local communities, and said the force was “closely liaising” with community representatives to assist in reducing tensions.

DUP policing board member Joanne Bunting has urged those preparing for celebrations on July 11th and 12th not to be provoked by the intolerance of others.

She said: “The attack on the Adam Street bonfire is an obvious and deliberate attempt to increase tensions and to provoke a response.

“I would urge everyone, both in that area and across Northern Ireland, not to respond to such attempts. The enjoyment of celebrations over the 11th and 12th July period should not be destroyed by the intolerance of others and attempts to provoke trouble.

“So far this year we have not faced some of the difficulties that have arisen in previous years.

“Unfortunately there are some elements within our society who want to provoke this trouble, but I would urge cool heads at this time. We want to see the many events that will take place over the next few days highlighted as the cultural and community celebrations they are, not because of trouble arising.”

More in this section

Judge rescinds High Court order and declares Estonian businessman bankrupt Judge rescinds High Court order and declares Estonian businessman bankrupt
Prosecution closes case in trial of teen accused of killing Waterford fisherman Prosecution closes case in trial of teen accused of killing Waterford fisherman
Consultants at UHL call for end to 'intolerable' Emergency Department situation Consultants at UHL call for end to 'intolerable' Emergency Department situation
ulsterbelfastpsnihate crimetwelfthtwelfth of julybonfire
Man avoids jail for driving over drunk person who walked into traffic

Man avoids jail for driving over drunk person who walked into traffic

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more