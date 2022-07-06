Wed, 06 Jul, 2022 - 17:55

Man jailed for supplying drugs shortly after prison release

Barry Fowler (37) of Millbrook Lawns, Tallaght, Dublin, pleaded guilty to being in possession of €134,000 worth of cannabis
Man jailed for supplying drugs shortly after prison release

Eoin Ryan

A man has been sentenced to six years in prison for supplying drugs shortly after being released from prison.

Barry Fowler (37) of Millbrook Lawns, Tallaght, Dublin, pleaded guilty to being in possession of €134,000 worth of cannabis on May 24th, 2021.

Detective Garda Declan O’Reilly told the court gardaí were conducting a surveillance operation when Fowler and a co-accused were monitored in the Tallaght area.

The court heard the co-accused was seen putting something into the boot of a car before driving off in a taxi.

Fowler was seen taking keys from the car before gardaí approached him and was seen attempting to discard the keys before being arrested. The co-accused was also arrested by gardaí, the court heard.

Gardaí searched the car and found €134,000 worth of cannabis in a bag.

The court heard the accused said during a Garda interview he was under threat by gangs, but Det Garda O'Reilly told the court he did not believe the accused in this regard.

'Brokenhearted'

Giollaíosa Ó Lideadha SC, defending, told the court the accused takes full responsibility for his actions and his mother is “brokenhearted” since he went into custody.

The accused has completed a conflict resolution course while in prison. Letters have been received from friends, family, and his employer in defence of the accused.

Fowler was previously convicted of being in possession of drugs and a submachine gun and sentenced to seven and a half years in prison. The court heard he finished his sentence shortly before this incident occurred.

He also received a three-year sentence for dangerous driving causing the death of a teenager in 2005. His sister said, in a written statement mentioned in court, that Fowler has been battling a coke addiction and mental health issues since the accident.

Judge Martin Nolan said his record of "quite serious convictions" is one of the main aggravating factors. The value of drugs was also taken into consideration, but Judge Nolan said he believes the accused has middle to low culpability in this scheme.

More in this section

Man beat his partner unconscious because he wanted to keep partying, court hears Man beat his partner unconscious because he wanted to keep partying, court hears
Former education minister resigns whip after voting against mica bill Former education minister resigns whip after voting against mica bill
Judge directs Dublin hospital to allow forensic engineer entry to Covid ward Judge directs Dublin hospital to allow forensic engineer entry to Covid ward
dublincourtsdrugspossessionjailedprison release
Inquest into death of Co Waterford couple’s baby conducted fairly, court hears

Inquest into death of Co Waterford couple’s baby conducted fairly, court hears

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more