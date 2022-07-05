Two men to face Special Criminal Court trial for involvement in criminal organisation

Paul Nelian

Two men accused of having a revolver and ammunition, as well as involvement with a criminal organisation, are to have their trials heard before the non-jury Special Criminal Court after a successful application by the State.

Ryan Kelly (32) of Captain's Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12, is accused of possessing a .38 Special Smith & Wesson revolver and five rounds of .38 Special calibre ammunition at Captain's Road on November 11th, 2021.

Both offences are contrary to Section 27 (A) of the Firearms Act.

Anthony Walker (52), of Marrowbone Lane, Dublin 8, is also accused of possession of a Smith & Wesson revolver and five rounds of .38 Special calibre ammunition at Tallaght Road, Templeogue, Dublin 6W, on November 23rd, 2021.

Both men are further charged with having knowledge of a criminal organisation, that they participated in, contributed to, or were reckless as to whether such participation or contribution could facilitate the commission of a serious offence on the same date, contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act.

State solicitor Michael O'Donovan made a successful ex-parte application - where only one side is represented - to try both men at the three-judge court.

The State can apply for a certificate to transfer a trial to the Special Criminal Court if it is believed the ordinary courts are inadequate to secure the effective administration of justice.

Presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt granted the application and adjourned the matter to Monday, July 11th.