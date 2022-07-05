Only 220,000 bank customers have switched as Ulster and KBC prepare to shut 1m accounts

Just 220,000 new personal accounts have been opened so far this year, despite the impending closure of around one million bank accounts in the coming months due to the departures of Ulster Bank and KBC from the Irish market, new figures show.

According to figures released by Banking and Payments Federation Ireland, over 9,500 bank accounts are being created a week as two of the nation's major banks prepare to exit the Irish market.

However, so far under a quarter of a million new personal accounts have been opened by the three main retail banks - AIB, Bank of Ireland, and Permanent TSB.