Tue, 05 Jul, 2022 - 07:03

Almost 4,000 people receiving illness benefit for long covid

The Irish Examiner reports that 3,783 people suffering from long covid received illness benefit
Almost 4,000 people have received illness benefit for long covid after receiving enhanced illness benefit (EIB) for up to 10 weeks prior.

The Irish Examiner reports that 3,783 people suffering from long covid received illness benefit, while 478,485 people received a short term work-related covid payment called enhanced illness benefit.

The maximum weekly payment for EIB is €350 and 5,291 people claimed this for at least 10 weeks.

The Department of Social Protection received 643,315 claims for EIB by June 24th.

Independent TD Denis Naughten told the Irish Examiner, “These are the first official figures that are available in relation to long Covid. They are really only indicative of a bigger issue.

“These are purely people who never recovered from Covid, and continued on to claim illness benefit.

“It is significant."

Illness payment is paid through PRSI for up to two years.

