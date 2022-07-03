Man arrested in connection with serious assault in Kildare

Amy Blaney

A man has been arrested in connection with the serious assault of a man in Clane, Co Kildare on Saturday.

The man, in his 50s, was seriously assaulted by two males at a residence in The Avenue area of Abbeylands, Clane around 11.20 am on Saturday.

The injured male was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where he is in a critical condition.

One man was arrested and is currently being detained at Naas Garda station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to this incident or to any person with information to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, who were in The Avenue area of Abbeylands between 11am and 11:30am to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.