Sat, 02 Jul, 2022 - 18:51

Man (50s) in critical condition following assault in Co Kildare

the man was seriously assaulted by two males at a residence in The Avenue area of Abbeylands, Clane.
Amy Blaney

A man in his 50s is in critical condition following a serious assault that took place on Saturday in Clane, Co Kildare.

At about 11.20am, the man was seriously assaulted by two males at a residence in The Avenue area of Abbeylands, Clane.

The two males later fled the scene on foot.

The injured male was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where he is currently in a critical condition.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident or to any person with information to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage ,including dash-cam who were The Avenue area of Abbeylands between 11am and 11.30am to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

